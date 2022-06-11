fbpx
Top Stories

Checkout the 6 acts shortlisted to share stages with Sarkodie & R2Bees at New York’s It’s About Time Concert!

Must be a a great privilege to share stages with the legends from Tema!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Checkout the 6 acts shortlisted to share stages with Sarkodie & R2Bees at New York's It's About Time Concert!
Photo Credit: R2BEES

Full list of guest performers for Sarkodie & R2Bees’ epic It’s About Time concert on Saturday, July 30th, 7pm inside New York’s Palladium have been announced.

Performers announced to join Sarkodie and R2Bees on stage include, Efya, Gyakie, Kelvyn Boy, Camidoh, Kwesi Arthur and DarkoVibes

Tickets are going for a cool $100 for the General admission section closer to the main stage, $80 & $60 for Mezzane section. Purchase here.

Owing to over a decade of friendship, ace music duo, R2Bees made up of Omar Sterling & Mugees has teamed up with Sarkodie to host It’s About Time concert in the USA.

This follows a viral video of a link-up between the two acts in Tema, the city which nurtured and birthed out their talents.

Sarkodie and R2Bees have been a heavy influence on the Ghanaian music culture as pertaining to the current millennials and with the huge success of their individual concerts in December 2021, they are seeking to invade the states with the Tema Fever.

The two have collaborated on some timeless hits such as ‘Baby’, ‘Yawa’, and ‘Bayla’ among several others. Further details will be communicated as the event unfolds. Keep logged in to Ghanamusic.com!

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

P.O Godson creatively redefines Gospel rap in upcoming 'Baba' single on June 17!

P.O Godson creatively redefines Gospel rap in upcoming ‘Baba’ single on June 17!

4 days ago
Guru reveals over GHS 700,000 he spent on Wutah

Guru reveals over GHS 700,000 he spent on Wutah

4 days ago
EP Review: Sound Check by Keeny Ice

EP Review: Sound Check by Keeny Ice

4 days ago
London set to have an 'Experience with Diana Hamilton' this September!

London set to have an ‘Experience with Diana Hamilton’ this September!

5 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker