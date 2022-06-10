Kwaku DMC lands a Hennessy x NBA deal!

Ghanaian Pioneer of Asakaa music and Rapper Kwaku DMC has been scouted as one of the talents to mark the second year anniversary of Hennessy x NBA.

The brands are engaging a talented and inspiring cohort of creators who are pushing boundaries and continually paving excellence in their fields.

For over 250 years, Hennessy has been committed to excellence, believing that legends are created over time. 2022 marks the second year of a global partnership with Hennessy as the “Official Spirit of the NBA,” and to celebrate, embracing the idea that the Game Never Stops.

Coming off the back of his recent project titled “ Road to The Jungle.” The Kumasi-based Rapper is having a great run with his recent release which has amassed over 1 million streams on all platforms in less than 30days.

We will like to congratulate Kwaku DMC a.k.a King Kong Nyame for representing GHANA in a global campaign.

