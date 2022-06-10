Gyakie captures the bittersweet experience of love & attraction on new single; Something

If you haven’t figured it out yet, Gyakie is not just a songbird but one that preaches love and all elements related to it as heard on her latest; Something.

To add to the catalog, the new single titled ‘Something’ is an infectious Afrobeats song produced by Nigerian music producer, P.Priime.

It’s an easy anthem describing the often indescribable and heady feeling of being attracted to someone and the different emotions you feel.

The song title is a perfect allusion to this as it summarizes that indescribable bittersweet feeling…that wordless one, as “something.”

Attraction makes one bold and Gyakie is deep into it as she admonishes her love interest: “it’s like I’m walking far away, baby don’t try me, come closer.”

In her trademark style of wrapping direct lyrics with infectious melodies, the Flip The Music artist sings suggestively in a commandeering tone telling her lover in no uncertain terms exactly how they make her feel and what she’s prepared to do to have them.

“Something” is a smooth Afrobeats fusion with enough bop to turn into a jam. The rhythm in the production is similar to that of the popular Ghanaian jama songs and if there’s anything the song is going to do, it will be relatable to anyone who listens to it.

Gyakie has been signed to Flip The Music, a Ghanaian owned Record Label managed by Emmanuel “Mirror” Sedo since it was established.

Under the label’s guidance, the Songbird has made an impact in the music space in Africa with her music, scoring a deal with Sony Music Entertainment West Africa/ RCA UK and Epic US and working on songs with big names such as Diplo, Serge Ibaka, the Major League DJz and more.

Stream “Something” across all streaming platforms now.

