Peace! Kojo Efson releases new song

Ghanaian musician Kojo Efson has officially released his second single of the year dubbed ‘PEACE’ with visuals.

This masterpiece was produced and mixed by Grammy award-winning producer, Sky Beats. The official video was shot and directed by award-winning global videographer APM World.

Kojo Efson started making music at the age of 16, Kojo Efson has professionally been in the music scene for 4 years. In the 4 years, he has managed to put out over 40 songs and 50 plus unreleased materials.

He gathers his motivation and dedication to his craft from artists such as Reggie Rockstone, Sarkodie, M.anifest, Wizkid. The young musician has set his path for greatness and is ready to sail to arrive at his dream.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.