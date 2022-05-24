Wendy Shay shortlisted together with Nomcebo, Teni, 3 others for ARDN & FIFA unity song & concert!

Following her scintillating delivery on the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards stage, Queen of Ghana Music, Wendy Shay has been shortlisted for a unity song spearheaded by African Renaissance and Diaspora Network (ARDN) Red Card Campaign in partnership with FIFA.

The objective of the campaign is to mobilize global commitments to put an end to all-forms of discrimination and violence against women and girls.

The unity song will be produced by American-based Nigerian media executive popularly known as Akeju and will premiere at the 2022 Africa Day Celebration hosted by ARDN at the United Nations headquarters on 25 May 2022,

This is a historic project, to bring together six Influential African female artists to collaborate on a charity single to make an impact. – To all forms of Discrimination and violence against women and girls.

Six Influential female African artists including Wendy Shay, Teni, Soraia Ramos, Nomcebo Zikode, Perola and Spice Diana have been shortlisted for the project.

The Red Card Campaign was initially launched by ARDN, in collaboration with the Presidential Council for Africa of the French Republic, the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women).

African Renaissance and Diaspora Network (ARDN) set to mark the 2022 African day celebration with activities centred around equal right Red card campaign, calling all on parties to unite and end all forms of discriminations and violence against women and girls.

The highly anticipated event is slated to hold on Wednesday, 25 May 2022, 3:00pm at the United Nations Headquarters, New York, USA.

The show will be headlined by five heavyweight African female music stars; Nomcebo Nothule Zikode of South Africa, Wendy Shay of Ghana, Perola from Angola, Cape Verdean Soraia Ramos and Spice Diana from Uganda respectively. Other expected performers include Mukosi and Larissa Martin.

An all-female-stars red card campaign theme song produced by Ace Nigerian music executive Abass Mubarak Akeju will also premiere at the event. Artwork for the event have dominated several out-door channels in New Jersey, Atlanta, Chicago and popular Newyork times square Bilboard, respectively.

The celebration will feature 8 young “pacesetters for development.” Queen Makhadzi, a member of the royal family of the Venda and Pedi People of South Africa, will serve as special guest. Remarks will be made by luminaries from the government, the United Nations system, sports, academia, civil society and media.

Speaking on the objectives and preparation for the event, the founder and CEO of ARDN, Dr Djibril Diallo said:”ARDN Red Card Campaign seeks to mobilize individuals from all sectors of society to commit to giving a red card to all forms of discrimination and violence against women and girls.

“The event is also dedicated to the youths and adults living in the continent and those in the dispora and will further highlight their commitments and achievements which will serve as inspiration for the younger generation”.

The African Renaissance and Diaspora Network (ARDN) is organizing the celebration in collaboration with the Permanent Observer Mission of the African Union to the United Nations, the Permanent Mission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the United Nations amongst others.

The RED CARD campaign single will be promoted heavily across media platforms including NY-Times Square billboards, LA Billboard, Chicago Billboard, Atlanta Billboard and their affiliates. The single will also be distributed on all online music stores.

