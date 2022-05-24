Stonebwoy’s comic reaction to Sir John – Achimota Forest issue politicised by netizens

Stonebwoy has attracted the wrath of netizens after reacting to the viral will of former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, also known as Sir John.

According to the musician, the leaked documents has sent shivers down his spine. Taking to Twitter, Stonebwoy wrote: Herrrhh Sir John… Do you get it? he asked rhetorically, adding emojis of laughter.

The will of a former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie is trending on social media.

Do You Get it? 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/FNKR1laxj5 — 1GAD (@stonebwoy) May 23, 2022

Until his death, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, was the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission.

The will, which has been sighted and confirmed by The Fourth Estate, contains four parcels of specified and unspecified acres of land in the Achimota Forest, which the late politician bequeathed to family and friends.

However, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has indicated it will investigate the alleged inclusion of Achimota Forest lands in Sir John’s will.

A statement issued on Sunday, May 22, 2022, and published on the Ministry’s Facebook page said it takes “a very serious view of the allegations”.

below are sokem reactions and comments from netizens;

My guy,wise up and delete this picture,your fans aren't NDC supporters only…. What has Sir John got to do with Akuffo Addo's edited picture? — ENOCH A. S. FRIMPONG (@ENASFrimpong) May 23, 2022

2018 , y’all after listening to sir john and judge it!

“if you bought it from the chiefs GO BACK FOR your MONEY” but “if it’s FREE you have no PROBLEM”



we need a revolution to restore back sanity in the country. Future generations are doomed! Shame ghana#AccraFloods pic.twitter.com/3hEeXPi4DX — taadi boy🇬🇭 (@taadibanyinbagh) May 23, 2022

1GAD Don't do that!! You have a reputation to protect. Its Sir John not Akuffo Addo. Please delete the photo — Larryorakle (@Kpossy8) May 23, 2022

Y'all commenting negatively can upload photos and videos you want. Of course @stonebwoy is Ghanaian and he has every right to comment on national issues, infact I will not be happy when he does not add his voice. But what he did with this post is just below the belt looking at hi — Larryorakle (@Kpossy8) May 23, 2022

Ah but what be this? I thought you knew better. You post president picture with this edit? Are you okay ? — Big Cats (@BigCats49657287) May 23, 2022

Hack alert ..this cant be stonebwoy😥😥😥😥 — gabbystonny (@sweet_dude20) May 23, 2022

