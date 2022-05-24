I chose music over educating in China – Feli Nuna

Feli Nuna has revealed how her musical journey has been thus far during an interview on one of Ghana’s topmost radio shows.

According to her, when she first told her parents that she wanted to be a musician, they were skeptical because they wanted her to further her education.

Her parents wanted her to finish her education at Akosombo International School, enroll at the University of Ghana, and pursue her master’s degree in China, but she refused.

Although admitting that she loved to travel, she stated that loved to travel more, it wasn’t easy getting her parents to agree to her career choice.

Feli Nuna went on to say that even though she went against the wishes of her parents, they have been supportive of her music career, particularly her mother.

Feli Nuna is a household name in Ghana, representing a new generation of great music and young artistic influencers across Africa, pushing Ghana music to the forefront of Afro Beats and World Music.

