Big Joe Frazier takes us down memory lane with new single; Mee Whewh3wo

Known to be one of the pioneering voices of Ghanaian Hiplife movement, Andrew Kwadwo Agyen, widely known as Big Joe Frazier has inserted a nostalgia activating single dubbed, Mee Whewh3wo.

Translated to mean “I’m in search of you”, the banger is hinged on a slow tempo tune that dabbles as a merger between highlife and hip life. Stream here

It speaks of a love story that highlights the need of a spouse in a lonely world. In this tune, listeners are about to experience the resurrection of pure Hiplife as brewed by the legendary rapper himself.

In a recent interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle, the artist spoke about how he started his raps clothed in rhymes in the 90s. He mentioned that he realized a lot of people enjoyed his rap music together with the rhymes he created.

“When I started music I realized that people like to listen to rhymes even though it’s very difficult and doing rap without rhymes is like eating rice without stew,” he told Amansan Krakye.

He continued, “I studied about rhymes and so I decided to stick to that though it’s difficult and you need to rack your brain in order for you to get the ideas but that’s what people want to listen to”.

“I made rhymes part of me for it to stick with my style and so it’s not possible for me to rap without hearing rhymes in it and that’s what made a lot of people easily identify me,” he added on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM.

“That’s what made a lot of people to fall in love with my raps and the good songs that I used to come out with so basically my rhymes it’s about hard work,” Joe Frazier told the host.

