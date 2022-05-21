I wrote ‘Asuoden’, ‘Paper’, others for Sista Afia but she hasn’t thanked me; my new ‘Julie’ single is a true life story – Ayesem

Rapper Ayesem was recently in the studios of Ghanamusic.com and we had an interview where he revealed more about his latest project, Julie, & not being credited for writing songs for Sista Afia.

He alleged that he wrote five songs for the Jeje hitmaker, including her diss track to rapper Freda Rhymz, You Got Nerves, but he never got the credit.

Aside from You Got Nerves, Ayesem wrote Slay Queen, Corner Corner featuring Kelvyn Boy, Asuoden featuring Kuami Eugene, and Paper featuring Victor AD, for Sista Afia.

Although Ayesem was not recognized formally by the singer for the rapper’s pen game on You Got Nerves, the truth was eventually uncovered — and that woefully caused a rift between Ayesem and Medikal.

This was because a cross-section of the public presumed Ayesem was dissing Medikal, under the guise of Sista Afia’s vocals.

Irrespective of Ayesem’s efforts and the success of the songs he wrote for her, he claimed Sista Afia “never picked up a phone to call me to say ‘thank you”.

Subsequently, out of the Koti hitmaker’s admiration for Sista Afia, he later decided to give out some additional songs he had written to the singer for free, but he had a change of heart because he felt his gesture would go “unappreciated.”

Meanwhile, the rapper claimed he refused to confront the Weather hitmaker about the matter due to the relationship he had with her.

“I decided not to talk about this whole thing because I felt she was a sister,” said Ayesem. “I like Sista Afia because of her voice. She is powerful when it comes to singing. I liked her from day one so I just wanted to support her,” he averred.

Sista Afia is yet to respond to Ayesem’s claims.

Furthermore he revealed that Julie is a real life story about an intelligent and very promising female friend whom he knew from childhood who grew to only abuse drugs and attempt aborting an unwanted pregnancy only to die from complications later on.

He plans to sensitize the masses against teenage pregnancy, abortion and all other negatives associated with women and children.

