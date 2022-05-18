I’m expensive! Watch my videos on YouTube if you can’t afford me – Dr. Sonnie Badu

fbpx
Photo Credit: Sonnie Badu/Facebook

Ghana’s biggest gospel music export, Sonnie Badu has revealed in an interview the reason for his expensive demands i order to book him for a show.

The gospel artist who is mostly in the States has disclosed in an interview with ZionFelix that he is expensive to book or shows because he worked hard for the value and has urged his fellow gospel artist to follow the suit by making their brands expensive.

Dr. Sonnie Badu mentioned that no one can blame him or chastise him for charging higher prices for shows in order to propagate the word of God through his ministrations.

He emphasized that he has all of his songs on YouTube which are means of propagating the word to the world.

“Glory is to God, there is YouTube. If you can’t see me physically, you might as well watch me from there and even on your phones but it is different when I am right there.

“The experience, the euphoria, you cant match it to anything and I enjoy what I do. I’ve worked hard for the value and I will not compromise for the value.

I hope a lot of people will watch the paradigm ad become that because it is possible when you do things right everybody will pay for excellence,” he told host ZionFelix.

