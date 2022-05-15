Voice of the People! Humble Garrison out with new album

Multiple award-winning artiste, Humble Garrison is officially out with his much-anticipated album dubbed ‘Voice Of The People’ (VOP), solely available on Boomplay and Audiomack.

The visuals for ‘Red Cup’, the second track on the album featuring reggae-dancehall act Larruso is ready for your viewing pleasure directed by Snares Films.

The album expresses profound thoughts with heated and thought-provoking lyrics with narratable storylines, brilliant metaphors, entertaining antidotes and a deep well of conviction.

The 14-track album features Epixode, Larruso, Sista Afia, Bosom Pyung, Tulenkey Lyrical Joe, Piesie Super, and Kofi Sia.

Kindly download, stream, like, comment and share: https://streamlink.to/hmqQ

Follow on social media

Instagram: @Humble_garrison

Facebook : Humble Garrison

Twitter : @HumbleGarrison

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.