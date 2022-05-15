Feli Nuna dashing out GHS10,000 to Towel challenge winners

Off Da Ground singer, Feli Nuna has attached a sweet price to her new challenge for her recently released song ‘Towel’.

CEO of Off Da Ground Record Label, Fuse ODG announced on his Twitter page that he is giving away GHC 10,000 to Ghanaians who make Feli Nuna’s Towel Challenge interesting and fun with their individual videos.

I want to give away 10,000GHS to my GH🇬🇭 ppl NOW! BUT we have to make it interesting & fun coz it's Friday! Just take a video of U in a Towel while vibing to @FeliNuna's new song TOWEL 🥳 The first faya video we see gets 1000ghs, the rest we distribute accordingly #TowelChallenge pic.twitter.com/MBHzdW72m1 — Fuse ODG (@FuseODG) May 13, 2022

The talented singer, who officially released Towel on May 11, 2022, was seen in a towel during her first promo interview on GHOneTv.

Explaining her reason for being in a towel, she stated that it is “Towel Season,” as her recently released song is titled “Towel.”

Listen and Stream: https://fanlink.to/TowelSZN

Ghanaians have already joined the trend after a twitter male user with the handle @Mr_Man_O was the first to post his video, making him the first to win 1000GHC.

Feli Nuna’s towel song is all about self-care. Self-care is defined as the ability of individuals, families, and communities to promote health, prevent disease, and maintain health by eating well and engaging in relaxing activities that can help manage stress levels.

