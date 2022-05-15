fbpx
Feli Nuna dashing out GHS10,000 to Towel challenge winners

Feli Nuna bares it all with 'Towel'
Photo Credit: Feli Nuna

Off Da Ground singer, Feli Nuna has attached a sweet price to her new challenge for her recently released song ‘Towel’.

CEO of Off Da Ground Record Label, Fuse ODG announced on his Twitter page that he is giving away GHC 10,000 to Ghanaians who make Feli Nuna’s Towel Challenge interesting and fun with their individual videos.

The talented singer, who officially released Towel on May 11, 2022, was seen in a towel during her first promo interview on GHOneTv.

Explaining her reason for being in a towel, she stated that it is “Towel Season,” as her recently released song is titled “Towel.”

Listen and Stream: https://fanlink.to/TowelSZN

Ghanaians have already joined the trend after a twitter male user with the handle @Mr_Man_O was the first to post his video, making him the first to win 1000GHC.

Feli Nuna’s towel song is all about self-care. Self-care is defined as the ability of individuals, families, and communities to promote health, prevent disease, and maintain health by eating well and engaging in relaxing activities that can help manage stress levels.

Video: Wanted by Feli Nuna & Henry X feat. Heavy K

Feli Nuna gets 'Off Da Ground' with Fuse ODG's label after hiatus

Audio: Stronger Together by CJ Biggerman feat. All Stars

2019 Week 52: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

