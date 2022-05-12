Kendrick Lamar is in Ghana! (Video)

Barely 3 days after breaking the internet with visuals for his long-awaited single, The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar has been confirmed to be in Ghana.

He is here as part of a documentary project which has scenes from Ghana and a private listening session ahead of the release of his much anticipated album.

Deep throat sources confirm that he’s been here for a while ahead of his album launch. This is part of a partnership with a giant streaming platform.

The viral picture is from this video of him & his team eating at Kōzo, Accra.

Kendrick Lamar will have an album listening ‘party’ with a selected few music executives & culture enthusiasts on Saturday at an undisclosed location.

This is in addition to a documentary he’s shooting here in Ghana to activate the global release of his album.

Security is said to be very tight and the guest list for the listening party is said to be under HEAVY SCRUTINY. Not just anyone would be allowed in.

Watch this space for more information as this unfolds!

