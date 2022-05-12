fbpx
Top Stories

He Reigns! JAYANA instils hope with new single

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 52 mins ago
He Reigns! JAYANA instils hope with new single
Photo Credit: JAYANA

Award-winning gospel minstrel JAYANA has released a soul inspiring single titled ‘He Reigns’, a message to believers to still believe in God regardless of the economic challenges facing the country.

According to the gospel songstress the idea of the song is to remind believers that God Reigns in every situation a person finds him or herself in, inspiring others to still hold on to their faith in the Almighty God in salvaging their worries.

The song recorded by Queensdome Studios, mixed and mastered by Jovis Williams is live studio recording.

Born Jemima Annor-Yeboah, JAYANA noted that the lyrics of the song was inspired by the Bible text 1 Chronicles 16:31 – “Let the heavens be glad, and let the earth rejoice; And let them say among the nations, “The Lord reigns.”

‘He Reigns’ track tells us that our life belongs to God. The song exalts His name above all because we believe God reigns all the time. When we call His name to heal us, He will be our physician and healer all the time.  “He reigns” means in the face of so much chaos, suffering, and outright evil GOD still REIGNS.

God’s sovereign rule over the universe is absolute. In fact, it is so absolute that even when evil enters the world, God still has absolute authority.

Therefore, we can trust in Him, even when our lives feel like they are out of control.

Therefore, we can wait for Him with eager longing, even when we struggle to know how God will bring about his plan.

Therefore, we can hope in Him with absolute assurance and patience born of certainty that God’s reign will come to pass.

And therefore, too we can join with the Old Testament prophets to declare to the nations that God reigns.

The new song released under JAYANA MUSIC PRODUCTION is available across various streaming platforms.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 52 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Jayana donates to widows & aged women at Christian Praise International Centre

Jayana donates to widows & aged women at Christian Praise International Centre

11th May 2021
Pay Gospel acts, it's how we fund our projects – Jayana

Pay Gospel acts, it’s how we fund our projects – Jayana

17th March 2021
Awurade by Jayana

Video: Awurade by Jayana

19th February 2021
Awurade! Jayana serves maiden single for 2021

Awurade! Jayana serves maiden single for 2021

6th February 2021

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Check Also
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker