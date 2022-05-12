He Reigns! JAYANA instils hope with new single

Award-winning gospel minstrel JAYANA has released a soul inspiring single titled ‘He Reigns’, a message to believers to still believe in God regardless of the economic challenges facing the country.

According to the gospel songstress the idea of the song is to remind believers that God Reigns in every situation a person finds him or herself in, inspiring others to still hold on to their faith in the Almighty God in salvaging their worries.

The song recorded by Queensdome Studios, mixed and mastered by Jovis Williams is live studio recording.

Born Jemima Annor-Yeboah, JAYANA noted that the lyrics of the song was inspired by the Bible text 1 Chronicles 16:31 – “Let the heavens be glad, and let the earth rejoice; And let them say among the nations, “The Lord reigns.”

‘He Reigns’ track tells us that our life belongs to God. The song exalts His name above all because we believe God reigns all the time. When we call His name to heal us, He will be our physician and healer all the time. “He reigns” means in the face of so much chaos, suffering, and outright evil GOD still REIGNS.

God’s sovereign rule over the universe is absolute. In fact, it is so absolute that even when evil enters the world, God still has absolute authority.

Therefore, we can trust in Him, even when our lives feel like they are out of control.

Therefore, we can wait for Him with eager longing, even when we struggle to know how God will bring about his plan.

Therefore, we can hope in Him with absolute assurance and patience born of certainty that God’s reign will come to pass.

And therefore, too we can join with the Old Testament prophets to declare to the nations that God reigns.

The new song released under JAYANA MUSIC PRODUCTION is available across various streaming platforms.

