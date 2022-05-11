D-Black turns VGMA 2022 into one big club; wins Collab of the Year with ‘Enjoyment Minister’

Affectionately called the ‘Enjoyment Minister’ he took a break for 5 years and came back on the scene last year with the VGMA nominated ‘Loyalty’ album that gave us the smash hits Enjoyment Minister and Sheege featuring Gyakie.

The 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards saw the multiple award winning D-Black shine back on the scene again winning Best Collaboration of the year with Enjoyment Minister featuring Stonebwoy & Quamina Mp and deliver a sterling performance on stage reenacting scenes from his popular night club ‘Club Onyx’ on stage.

The night also saw a win for Sefa for Best Afrobeats song of the year with ‘E choke’ ft. Mr. Drew, a song executive produced by D-Black as Kidi picked up the Artist of the Year win.

Congratulations to the Enjoyment Minister.

