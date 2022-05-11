fbpx
Top Stories

D-Black turns VGMA 2022 into one big club; wins Collab of the Year with ‘Enjoyment Minister’

He delivered an epic performance that marketed his brand!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 8 hours ago
D-Black turns VGMA 2022 into one big club; wins Collab of the Year with 'Enjoyment Minister'
Photo Credit: VGMA

Affectionately called the ‘Enjoyment Minister’ he took a break for 5 years and came back on the scene last year with the VGMA nominated ‘Loyalty’ album that gave us the smash hits Enjoyment Minister and Sheege featuring Gyakie.

The 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards saw the multiple award winning D-Black shine back on the scene again winning Best Collaboration of the year with Enjoyment Minister featuring Stonebwoy & Quamina Mp and deliver a sterling performance on stage reenacting scenes from his popular night club ‘Club Onyx’ on stage. 

The night also saw a win for Sefa for Best Afrobeats song of the year with  ‘E choke’ ft. Mr. Drew, a song executive produced by D-Black as Kidi picked up the Artist of the Year win.

@ghanamusic

Party hard with @D-Black #vgma #ghanatiktok🇬🇭 #ghanamusic

♬ original sound – Ghana Music

Congratulations to the Enjoyment Minister.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 8 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Rap royalties, Eno Barony & Amerado focused on 'The Finish Line' this Wednesday!

Rap royalties, Eno Barony & Amerado focused on ‘The Finish Line’ this Wednesday!

2 days ago
KiDi narrates how her mum stormed the VGMA after party in the club after his AoTY win!

KiDi narrates how his mum stormed the club after VGMA AoTY win!

2 days ago

2022 Week 18: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

4 days ago

Pictures from Day 1 of VGMA23

4 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker