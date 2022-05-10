Gyakie beats Black Sherif to win VGMA Best International collaboration! Well deserved?

Flip The Music’s very own, Gyakie, against all the odds, won the award for Best International Collaboration at the just ended VGMA 23 with her chart topping joint, “FOREVER REMIX” featuring Nigeria’s Omah Lay,

On Saturday night, 7th May, 2022, the singer was announced winner of Vodafone Ghana Music Award’s (VGMA) Best International Collaboration category. Gyakie’s “FOREVER REMIX” (featuring Omah Lay) was nominated alongside top songs including, Yawtog ‘Sore Remix’ (featuring Stormzy & Kwesi Arthur), Black Sherif ‘Second Sermon Remix (featuring Burna Boy), Darkovibes ‘Je M’appelle (featuring Davido), Amaarae ‘Sad Girls Love Money Remix’ (featuring Moliy & Kali Uchis), Sarkodie ‘Non Living Thing’ (featuring Oxlade) etc.

On March 18th, 2021, Gyakie & Flip The Music released her debut 5 track project, “SEED EP” which included ‘Forever’.

The song blew up quickly especially in Nigeria because of it’s rhythm and lyrical content. She later put Omah Lay on the song for the remix, months ago after the release of her EP.

When the song (Forever Remix) was released, it charted in over 20 countries on Apple Music, peaked number 10 on UK’s Official Afrobeats Chart and peaked number 3 on Billboard’s Top Triller Chart. Currently, the music video for the song has garnered over 29 million views on YouTube, over 7 million plays on Boomplay and 10 million plus streams on Spotify.

With these numbers and statistics it’s no doubt she was outstanding in the category. She’s currently working on her second EP, “MY DAIRY” which is set to be out in few months and also she has dropped a teaser of her next release via her social media accounts.

FLIP THE MUSIC, a Ghanaian owned record label, is founded by Emmanuel Sedo, who doubles as Gyakie’s manager.

