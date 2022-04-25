Songs of Peter! Fameye unveils Cover Artwork for Sophomore Album

Fameye previously revealed April 29 as release date for his upcoming second studio album, and now fans know title and cover artwork for the 13-song project.

Fameye shared the album cover for his Songs of Peter album via his Twitter account earlier today. The album cover is a close-up short of artist, cladded in black leather jacket and jewelry.

The ‘Praise’ hit-maker who’s currently touring in Europe ahead of the release said he was excited to share the album cover with his fans ahead of Friday’s release of his sophomore album, Songs of Peter.

Though a full tracklist of the Songs of Peter has not yet been released for the album, Fameye hinted the much anticipated track list will be shared on Wednesday, 27th April 2022.

Songs of Peter will follow Fameye’s breakthrough 2020 debut album, Greater Than, and his 2021 viral song Praise.

