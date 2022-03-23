It’s a boy! Selina Boateng puts to bed

Gospel female sensation, Selina Boateng and her husband have welcomed a baby boy thanking God for giving them what they have been praying for all this while.

Selina Boateng and her husband celebrated their 2nd wedding anniversary a few months ago and we guess they were already expecting a child who is now here and she has been filled with joy as every mother does.

Selina Boateng sharing the good news with friends and loved ones online thanked God for giving them such a wonderful gift and listening to their prayers by giving them what they prayed for, and it’s a boy.

We believe just as every woman gets happy and excited after welcoming her child is the same excitement filled in the heart of Selina Boateng and we all are happy for her and her family that what she prayed for came to pass.

He is the #AlphaandOmega the beginning and the end, He will accomplish it. Hallelujah! Blessed be the name of Jehovah Elohim. See what the Lord has done… What we’ve been praying for has come to pass It’s a boy

