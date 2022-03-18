I’m not ashamed of taking weed & alcohol – MOGmusic reveals ahead of New Wine concert this Sunday!

MOG Music has revealed that he does not feel apologetic about smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol during his earlier years.

The “Meto” hit-maker says smoking of marijuana and drinking of alcohol back in the day, somewhat shaped his line of thoughts and led him to do things differently.

“I won’t say I regret it. It helped shape me. That was because the experiences I had with that group of people helped shape my thinking. I had to learn things the hard way,” he told KMJ in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM.

Addressing how he got introduced to smoking weed and drinking, he attributed the influence to the group of friends he had back then, and the youth exuberance that accompanied their presence.

He also got teased by the same friends for being a virgin. This according to MOG Music drove him to do something in order to feel belonged.

“I had some friends who were having this effect on me. Around that time, I was a virgin, so I needed to do something to make me feel relevant in the space. The drinking of the alcohol and the smoking was the thing for me,” he revealed.

Interestingly enough, the “Elohim” singer believes the prayers of his mother contributed to leading him to the right path, although what he used to do was unbeknownst to his parents.

“I did a lot of things behind my parents – they didn’t know what I was doing. By the grace of God, my mum was a prayerful woman, so I believe her prayers protected me and separated me from these friends and reconnected me to the right path,” he averred.

Meanwhile, the vocalist is not guilt-ridden of discussing the things he used to do back then. He is rather abashed of the decisions he took out of ignorance.

“I am not ashamed that I have to talk about it. I am ashamed of my actions in the past. I was not well-informed. I was doing whatever I wanted.

When I came to the understanding that, this is not life; this is not the right way, I regret my action, but I am not ashamed to tell people that this is what I went through in a period of my life,” he stressed.

After winning VGMA “Male Vocalist of the Year” twice in a row, MOG Music is poised to earn a nomination in this year’s edition of the prestigious music award ceremony.

MOG Music wins VGMA22 “Male Vocalist of the Year”

His forthcoming live album recording, Koinonia, is slated to commence at the New Wine Concert on Sunday, 19th March 2022, at the Oil Dome at Royal House Chapel, where GRAMMY Award-winning musician, Donnie McClurkin is billed to perform.

