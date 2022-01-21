Gyakie wasn’t joking about her next EP going global! Watch as she links up with Ayra Starr in the studio!

fbpx
Gyakie said it and is making heavy strides at manifesting it judging from her latest link up with Nigeria’s newly found star girl, Ayra Starr in the studio.

After becoming a household name on the African continent and beyond with her ‘Forever’ song, a lot of mainstream artistes are clamouring to have Gyakie jump on their songs.

On this wavelength, we just spotted the Ghanaian singer in a studio with her Nigerian counterpart Ayrstar for a potential banger.

Details of their meeting have not been divulged in the meantime but fans are already anxiously waiting for something big from the budding songstresses. Watch the video shared by blogger GHKwaku

The astronomical rise of Afrobeat sensation Gyakie was recently consolidated when she got featured on the 2021 BET Africa Soul Cypher.

The cypher celebrates soul music and achievers of the genre in Black culture and entertainment and Gyakie repaid the faith imposed that warranted her selection with a top-notch performance.

The Cypher tackles Black Love, Black Power, Black Joy and Black Pride themes in soul music, with Gyakie handling the Black Joy theme.

Image

Gyakie shared a clip of the verse she added to the Cypher potpourri this year and fans went agog with her sheer ingenuity.

In a related development, It has emerged that rapper Joey B accurately predicted the rise of Afrobeat sensation Gyakie back in 2019 when she was a newbie in the industry barely known by anyone.

The rapper whose real name is Paa Kwesi Bannerman-Martin triumphantly announced that Gyakie would take over the industry in a tweet shared on December 6, 2019.

H simply said: “Gyakie will blow up and glow up.”

Evidently, the ‘prophecy’ which was made when the ‘Forever’ hitmaker was still a student at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has been fulfilled, as Gyakie is now the highest streamed Ghanaian female artist.

