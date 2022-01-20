Wonders of a Sad Boy! Watch how Black Sherif turned an unreleased joint with Darkoo into a hit!

The prospects are so high for Black Sherif such that a easer of his feature with Darkoo posted online has since gone viral ahead of the songs release.

Black Sherif is readying to drop a new banger following the success of his Sermon sequels which eventually made him a household name and etched his persona into the mainstream with a thud.

The rapper in a new video that obviously served as a teaser, dropped the verse for the new song alongside the lyrics that rolled in the background which was shared on TikTok.

Fans have already started salivating on this forthcoming single premised on his huge First and Second songs.

Days after they linked for an epic photo during the Christmas period, rapper Black Sherif and ‘Forever’ hitmaker Gyakie have teased their fans in a new video.

Teased a lil bit more Twitter! This one’s brazy @blacksherif_ pic.twitter.com/eclYgHpqAA — Big drippo (@darkoo) January 15, 2022

The video depicted a setting that looks like a studio and just we predicted, it’s likely they are both cooking something up for their fans to relish this year.

Also, the Sad Boys Nation president recently demonstrated that he’s not only good with the mic, but he also has incredible skating ability as well.

Apparently, skating has been the first love of the fast-rising Hiphop artiste and he mentioned in the caption he added that he abandoned it seven years ago ostensibly to contrate on his music career.

He posted;

After 7 years, we’re back on the road. stream Second Sermon Remix ft @burnaboygram ! link on my bio road boys forever.

