Portia Kay partners the King of Western Gospel, Koda for new single; Ban Bofo

Fast rising Ghanaian gospel artiste Portia Kay has kick started the year with a new single featuring multiple award-winning gospel artiste KODA.

Originally from the Fante dialect, ‘’Ban Bofo’’ which means Protector attributes glory to God for His omnipotence and Protectiveness.

‘’Ban Bofo’’ is produced in a highlife rhythm with a perfect collaboration with ‘’Nkwa Abodoo’’ hit maker KODA. Its undoubtedly one of the earliest song release in 2022 with a great potential of making makes and impact.

‘’Ban Bofo’’ is now available on all digital music platforms for download and streaming.

Brief about Portia Kay

Portia Aba Kwofie popular known as Portia Kay, was born 11th December 1977. She was born in a village called Gomoa Akyenfo located in the Central Region.

She is the first born of seven siblings.She started school in Mumford Roman School and later came to continue her basic education at AME Zion in Mamprobi. Portia Kay further on attended Social Advance Institute to pursue a certificate in Secretairiate.

From an early age she had an endearment for music, she started her ministry at the age of 16 and she endeavoured to attend any musical concert held in and around her vicinity.

In pursuant of a ministry that is geared towards soul winning, Mr Jacob Bortey a drummer in the church at that time encouraged them to form a music duo with her bestfriend Princess Jemima Abbey in the Living Foundation Assemblies Of God Church located in Korle Gonno.

The group performed at several events organised by Assemblies Of God from Conventions, Revivals, Musical Concerts, Youth Camps and many major programs. The duo later on in their personal developments disbanded.

Portia Kay went ahead to release an album as a solo artiste in the year 2009 under the name Portia- K. She launched her song ‘Aseda Nka Yesu’ which was off an album of 8 songs.

By the inspiration of the Holy spirit she writes all her songs. She rebranded in 2018 from Portia-K to Portia Kay unleashing her amazing talent to the world.

She is promoting her current project, a single titled ‘Bambo Fo’ translated as Protector, which was successfully released on her YouTube page ‘OFFICIAL PORTIA KAY’.

