Hewale Lala! Perez Musik inserts a ‘Song of Strength’ ahead of upcoming ‘Deliverance’ EP

Ghanaian gospel singer Perez Musik, known for his popular song Blema Teasaa is back with another amazing new Ga contemporary gospel song titled Hewale Lala which literally means Song Of Strength.

According to Perez Musik the song is set to encourage and reassure us not to be afraid of whatever situations we find ourselves but trust in God, and He will in turn give us strength to overcome.

It is a promise God has given to His children because He is more than sufficient. Available now for streaming and download on all music platforms.

Perez Recounts in an Instagram post what inspired Hewale Lala, He wrote:

“One night, on my way to my studio after a very unexpected rough and tough morning. I started to wonder about the true purpose of life as I felt frustrated on every side.

I wanted to give up but suddenly the Holy Spirit ministered this scripture in my heart- “Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.” – Isaiah 41:10

I immediately felt this song drop in my spirit. I began to sing the lyrics and melody with so much ease, I felt a positive shift in my physical, emotional and mental state.

It is my heart’s desire that this song will affirm your faith in Yahweh and restore faith if you have lost it.”

“Hewale lala” is the first single from Perez Musik’s upcoming EP titled Delivered expected to arrive in march. worshipers and music listeners should prepare to be dragged into the presence of God because Perez Musik is surely carrying some fresh fire this year.

Perez Musik is part of the few Gospel Artistes maintaining the tradition of Ga`s alive by his ability to infuse the language fluently in His songs, and that has won him more gospel music fanatics who appreciate their local dialect.

The Ghanaian gospel act Perez Musik is likewise regarded for his melodic dexterity and famous songs like Gborbilor, Aseda ft Efe Grace, Deeper, and more. Hewale Lala (Song Of Strength) Song Of Strength.

