Shatta Wale becomes first Ghanaian act to enter Bilboard’s Canadian Digital Song Sales chart!

Shatta Wale has just began his exploits for the year after becoming the first Ghanaian artiste to appear in Canadian billboard charts

He achieved this milestone with his song DREAM off the Jamaican produced Tropical House Cruises To Jamaica album compilation peaking at #26 on the Canadian Digital Song Sales chart.

In December 2017, Shatta was on the Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica album which featured Ed Sheeran, Sean Paul, Sean Kingston, Lee Scratch Perry, Tim Starr, Contractor, Damian Marley and Stephen Marley.

The album reached #1 on the Billboard Charts in February 2018. It’s 2020 edition was headlined by our very own Shatta Wale and included Alonestar. He makes an appearance on Billboard for the second time.

