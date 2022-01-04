Magnus’ ‘Bo Me Nantew’ is one of the top gospel songs for 2021 – Dan Lartey

Gospel singer Magnus has received a major endorsement in regards to his music by entertainment critic Dan Lartey.

When he released his first single, “Bo Me Nantew,” it rapidly became a song on the lips of many a Ghanaians across the world.

Dan Lartey, a researcher for the VGMA, GMA UK & GMA USA, made a significant comment about the song.

The well-known entertainment personality revealed on his Facebook page that the song was his best song in 2021.

“Bo Me Nantew” means “Guide My Steps” and it’s a song off Magnus’ upcoming album “My Story”

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.