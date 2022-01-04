fbpx
Magnus’ ‘Bo Me Nantew’ is one of the top gospel songs for 2021 – Dan Lartey

I was discovered by Nacee - Magnus
Photo Credit: Magnus

Gospel singer Magnus has received a major endorsement in regards to his music by entertainment critic Dan Lartey.

When he released his first single, “Bo Me Nantew,” it rapidly became a song on the lips of many a Ghanaians across the world.

Dan Lartey, a researcher for the VGMA, GMA UK & GMA USA, made a significant comment about the song.

The well-known entertainment personality revealed on his Facebook page that the song was his best song in 2021.

“Bo Me Nantew” means “Guide My Steps” and it’s a song off Magnus’ upcoming album “My Story”

