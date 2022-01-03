Rocky Dawuni “Voice of Bunbon, Vol. 1” Nominated for Best Global Music Album

​​

Rocky Dawuni’s “Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1” has been nominated for “Best Global Music Album” for the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards which will be held in Los Angeles on January 31, 2022.

This is the second GRAMMY nomination for the singer, songwriter and activist as he was previously nominated for “Best Reggae Album” for his “Branches of the Same Tree” (Cumbancha) in 2016 making him the first Ghanaian musician to be nominated for a prestigious GRAMMY award twice!! “Voice of Bunbon, Vol.1” is available on all major platforms.

Rocky Dawuni “Best Global Music Album” GRAMMY Nominee

“We need songs and hymns that can touch our emotional nerve,” Rocky says. Musical offerings that serve as timely reminders that “love and hope are an indestructible aspect of the human experience that no amount of fear can take away.” Rocky Dawuni speaking to Mysic in Africa

The 8 song EP explores the diversity of his signature “Afro Roots” sound fusing modern and traditional musical trends in Ghana and across the continent. “Voice of Bunbon” is a diverse sonic experience with songs ranging from acoustic to beat driven anthems to cultural explorations utilizing aspects of Afrobeats, Highlife, Reggae, Soul, Pop and beyond.

The inspirational words to the songs focus on love, resilience, faith, joy and hope. Running through the EP is a theme of empowerment, urging the listeners to think critically on current issues. Rocky is also a UN Goodwill Ambassador for the Environment for Africa using his music platform to impact social change.

Rocky Dawuni – “Beautiful People”

Rocky Dawuni. Photo Credit: Rocky Dawuni.

Rocky Dawuni – “Woara”

Rocky Dawuni – “Ghost Town”



​

