Top Stories

iOna Reine preaches self-love on “Gyaime”

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
iOna Reine preaches self-love on "Gyaime"
Photo Credit: Green Lenz Photography

Singer iOna Reine, also known as Mercy Onuawonto Sam, has finally released her much publicised song Gyaime.

Gyaime by iOna Reine is a Ghanaian Drill song fused with Amapiano rhythms and produced by Kofi Crysper.

Gyaime literally means ‘Leave Me’

The song talks about hate in society and how one can stay focused aside all the negativities and be the best of yourself.

Iona Reine also has other songs titled ”Soy La Reine” and ”Someha”, all on her YouTube and other music platforms.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker