iOna Reine preaches self-love on “Gyaime”

Singer iOna Reine, also known as Mercy Onuawonto Sam, has finally released her much publicised song Gyaime.

Gyaime by iOna Reine is a Ghanaian Drill song fused with Amapiano rhythms and produced by Kofi Crysper.

Gyaime literally means ‘Leave Me’

The song talks about hate in society and how one can stay focused aside all the negativities and be the best of yourself.

Iona Reine also has other songs titled ”Soy La Reine” and ”Someha”, all on her YouTube and other music platforms.

