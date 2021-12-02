Top Stories

From the clubs to pubs right into your homes, Amalina turns it up with; Ghana Party!

Ghana Party is a hard banging Highlife- infused drill tune.

Debuting with a faceless stunt to an interesting name, Amalina has inserted her idea of a jamming Christmas season with her new single, Ghana Party.

The buzzing new act has so far been a delight in the ears of mere music lovers who chanced on her singles and turned into fans.

Her unique style of delivery and songwriting is one that many gravitate towards as seen in her latest single.

Ghana Party is a hard banging Highlife- infused drill tune that will get your head bopping and feet moving to the eclectic instrumentation and Happiness-inducing lyrics.

Your December just got activated with the latest street banger from the camp of the ever-fascinating Amalina. Groove on!

Stream Ghana Party across all digital platforms here and get interactive with Amalina across her socials.

