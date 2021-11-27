Top Stories

Bless of "Cho Cho Mu Cho" fame rebrands to KAYBLEZ, drops new single "Fire" under new management

He has inked a new Management deal with Invicta Jam Empire

Bless of “Cho Cho Mu Cho” fame rebrands to KAYBLEZ, drops new single “Fire” under new management
Photo Credit: KAYBLEZ/Twitter

Bless has rebranded to “Kayblez” as his new moniker. Along with this new move is a latest single he has released titled “Fire”.

Young Ghanaian Singer who scored a major hit with his 2017 single “Cho Cho Mu Cho” (featuring Kofi Kinaata) returns with a big bang and a new name.

Along with the rebrand and new single is a new Management deal he has inked with Invicta Jam Empire, a Ghanaian music record label.

Like an everlasting burning “Fire”, KayBlez motives himself with this masterpiece and reassuring lyrics that his flame can’t be quenched by anyone or circumstances.

He produces an official video for the song, directed by Prince Dovlo.

His new social media handles are:
Instagram: @KayBlezGh
Twitter: @KayBlezGh

