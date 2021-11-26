It’s cuffing season and Gambo wants you to pamper her because ‘Boys Aye Wild’

‘Boys Aye Wild’ from the Blackmob head honcho, Gambo, is here complete with a video directed by the one and only Yaw Skyface.

Gambo’s fun solo effort arrives today and has the rapper hit his stride with playful rhyme schemes that rest easy on the simple, yet delightful beat.

Like it’s title, ‘Boys Aye Wild’ implies it’s the Wild West out here and as Gambo bluntly shares – treat your woman right or another man would.

‘’Boys Aye Wild is a fun song to remind my brothers out there that they have to treat their woman right or risk losing her to another.

They already know what time it is. December is just around the corner and I want them to pamper their women while jamming to this new vibe’’, says Gambo.

The new clip which premieres on YouTube upon the song’s release opens up with a viral video from last year, setting an amusing tone for the said subject matter.

Yaw Skyface’s vivid shots pick up from there, presenting Gambo as the man of the hour while he walks his talk and treats his newly cuffed queen to a Mercedes Benz.

Enjoy.

Instagram: gambo_ii Twitter: @gambo_ii Facebook: GAMBO

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!