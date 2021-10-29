Shatta Wale lauds IGP for measures taken against doom prophecies

Shatta Wale has directed his fans to clap for the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, and the Ghana Police Service for cautioning prophets in Ghana about fake prophecies.

A supposed ‘fake’ doom prophecy made by the leader of the NewLife Kingdom Chapel International, Stephen Kwasi Appiah, well known as Jesus Ahuofe pushed Shatta Wale into faking a gun attack on himself which got both him and the man of God behind bars.

The Ghana Police Service convened a conference with religious and faith-based organizations following Shatta Wale’s detention to discuss doom prophesies.

During the meeting, the Police service cautioned religious leaders, saying that any false prophecy made without any probable evidence to back the prophecy will be taken as a false publication that goes contrary to the constitution, and as such, they will be dealt with in accordance to the law.

Speaking in an interview on Accra FM, Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, Alexander Kweku Obeng; “There is the need for everyone to learn something from what has transpired and know that it is against the law so when you go and breach the law then note that you’ll face the consequences alone.“

“Woe betides any pastor or prophet who embarks on the same target as what the other prophet did. If you’ve seen that it is wrong when you openly prophesy about someone to cause fear and panic then it’s your problem. You can go ahead and prophesy if you want to but the law is there to deal with you,” he added.

In view of this, Shatta Wale has asked his fans to applaud the Inspector General of Police and the Ghana Police Service for calming down the influx of doom prophecies in the country.

Taking to his Facebook page, he wrote; Now that you have forgiven me can you say thank you to IGP GhanaPoliceService for calling all the religious leaders to caution them .

Please clap for him

See the screenshot below:

Furthermore, Shatta Wale has also unfollowed almost everyone on his Instagram page, now follows only three celebrities.

After he was arrested, some of his fans and his fellow celebrities took to social media to champion a #FreeShattaWale campaign which trended on social media for some days. However, some of his colleagues kept mute over the incident with others condemning him for his actions.

In view of that, Shatta Wale has now unfollowed every celebrity on his Instagram page, now follows only three celebrities, Medikal, Fella Makafui, and the Jamaican dancehall maestro, Vybz Kartel.

See the photo below:

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!