ROCKSTAR! Afrobeat star Keviin Cole features Erby on new banging single 

The song describes living a luxurious Rockstar lifestyle and starts with Erby singing the beautiful chorus following up with Kevin Cole’s vibrant verses.

Produced by Erby, the song talks about a successful singer inspiring a fanatical admiration.

The song is sung in English on a lovely afrobeat inspired instrumental. With so many amazing different melodies on the tune, listeners are sure to love it and not skip. There’s a music video already shot in Accra which is to follow up.

Keviin Cole since his introduction onto the music scenes in both his native country Ghana and Canada where he is based has been tipped by industry folks as the next heir to the Afrobeat throne.

Kevin took heavy inspiration from J Cole at an early stage hence earning the nickname “Cole” and began his passion for music at a young age.

He Started releasing music commercially in 2018 and has so far released 5 singles till date and 4 music videos. He’s also featured on a few songs. Kevin is not tied to one specific genre, but people can expect to hear more afro influenced songs.

Some of Kevin’s music’s influences are artists such as Drake, Wizkid, and J Cole. Stream the song here.

