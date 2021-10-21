Top Stories

Before our ‘Fever’ joint, I had sent Sarkodie plenty songs without a reply – Sefa

Before our 'Fever' joint, I had sent Sarkodie plenty songs without a reply - Sefa
Before our 'Fever' joint, I had sent Sarkodie plenty songs without a reply - Sefa

Black Avenue Muzik signee, Sefa has narrated events that led to banking Sarkodie on her latest Amapiano inspired Fever hit single after several failed attempts.

Sefa has been in the music industry for some years but she came into the limelight after she released her popular song which traveled outside the boundaries of the country. Sefa’s song “e choke”, a popular Nigerian slang became a household song.

During an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, Sefa disclosed that she has sent about six songs before the release of “Fever” to Sarkodie but he never bothered to listen or add his verse to the song. Sefa said she wanted Sarkodie to be on his tracks but he did not get back to her.

According to her, after Sarkodie ignored her, she was shocked when she did the Fever song and had the two-time BET award winner finally putting his verse on the song for her.

Sefa stated that she came to a realization that Sarkodie does not jump unto any song sent to him but shows interest in good songs, a reason why he did not respond to the previous songs he sent him in the past. Sefa however showed appreciation to Sarkodie for accepting to be on her song “Fever”.

