Amerado & Delay spark dating rumors following their viral loved up video; fans react!

Renowned media personality and businesswoman Delores Frimpong Manso aka Delay has been spotted all loved up in a viral video with Rapper Amerado.

Delay took to her social media page to share a video of herself with the artist Amerado’s head fixed on her shoulder. The two were seen sharing the perfect couple moment in the new video uploaded by the presenter.

However, social media users have expressed shock after seeing the video of Delay and Amerado in a cozy mood. This is because Delay told Amerado in an interview he granted on her show that she is too old to date him. This comment from Delay came after Amerado shot his shot at her on the show.

Amerado and Delay ei 😂❤️😍. Fresh couples???? pic.twitter.com/66p9KpZLOG — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) October 21, 2021

Read some social media reactions from Twitter…

@nucleus: This same woman said Amerado was a small boy when he tried to shoot his shot during his interview. Ei women. Congrats to them tho

@believeboy: Delay ankasa she dey gnash keep I have never seen her like this before, I’m sure she dey like Amerado en matter.

@steven: delay that?? Thomas Shelby was right..people look off guard at home

@papa nketia: Please we dey beg. We are still recovering from Medikal and Sister Derby

@Oblanu: This explains nowadays beautiful girl post by Delay. There cannot be any smoke with fire

@Lionel: Amerado is a bad boy. Ano go shock cos right from the interview then he dey hit on Delay on a subtle vibe.

@king: The satisfaction on delay’s face it can only be love

@kojoblakk: Amerado make you show us the way we want the sugar mummy some

