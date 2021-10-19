Top Stories

Larruso taps Bella Shmurda, Samini, KelvynBoy, J.Derobie, M.anifest & Suzzway for; New Gen EP

The 8-track EP drops this Thursday!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Larruso taps Bella Shmurda, Samini, KelvynBoy, J.Derobie, M.anifest & Suzzway for; New Gen EP
Larruso taps Bella Shmurda, Samini, KelvynBoy, J.Derobie, M.anifest & Suzzway for; New Gen EP Photo Credit: Jadon Shatta Ent

After dropping two singles — ‘The Truth’ and ‘New Gen’ off his forthcoming EP back in September, afro-dancehall prodigy, Larruso finally reveals the title, cover art, full track list and release date of his anticipated project. 

‘New Gen’, which is what Larruso calling it will be made available come October 21st with 8 songs, some rocking guest features from the likes of M.anifest, Suzzway, Bella Shmurda, Kelvyn Boy, Samini and J. Derobie, aside a compelling mix of producers. 

In light of his announcement today, Larruso made known: “This project is very experimental. I wanted to be an inspiration to the newer generation and let them know we can be great leaders as well. I want everyone to pay good attention to ‘New Gen’ because everything on it is from the heart”.  

The EP’s rather edgy cover art places Larruso at the center and focus of the new generation; where he wants to be, and will be up for streaming on all major digital streaming platforms.

Pre-Order “NEW GEN” by Larruso here.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Minister Bennie extends God's love to the worldly following latest audiovisual; Redeemed

Minister Bennie extends God’s love to the worldly following latest audiovisual; Redeemed

4 days ago
New Gen by Larruso

Video: New Gen by Larruso

4 days ago
Just Like Burnaboy & Black Sherif, Akon links up with Larruso in a video call!

Just Like Burnaboy & Black Sherif, Akon links up with Larruso in a video call!

5 days ago
Eugy drops Your Touch NFT via Serenade

Eugy drops Your Touch NFT via Serenade

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker