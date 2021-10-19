Larruso taps Bella Shmurda, Samini, KelvynBoy, J.Derobie, M.anifest & Suzzway for; New Gen EP

After dropping two singles — ‘The Truth’ and ‘New Gen’ off his forthcoming EP back in September, afro-dancehall prodigy, Larruso finally reveals the title, cover art, full track list and release date of his anticipated project.

‘New Gen’, which is what Larruso calling it will be made available come October 21st with 8 songs, some rocking guest features from the likes of M.anifest, Suzzway, Bella Shmurda, Kelvyn Boy, Samini and J. Derobie, aside a compelling mix of producers.

In light of his announcement today, Larruso made known: “This project is very experimental. I wanted to be an inspiration to the newer generation and let them know we can be great leaders as well. I want everyone to pay good attention to ‘New Gen’ because everything on it is from the heart”.

The EP’s rather edgy cover art places Larruso at the center and focus of the new generation; where he wants to be, and will be up for streaming on all major digital streaming platforms.

Pre-Order “NEW GEN” by Larruso here.

