Adelaide The Seer forges on after parting ways with DopeNation; set to host new TV show & drop a single soon!

She's relentless even after DopeNation siezed her socials!

Adelaide The Seer forges on after parting ways with DopeNation; set to host new TV show & drop a single soon!
Adelaide The Seer forges on after parting ways with DopeNation; set to host new TV show & drop a single soon!

After serenading hearts with her life story and silky vocals, Adelaide The Seer has opened up on her split with DopeNation and other upcoming projects.

She further revealed that her social media accounts were taken from her by her former management, DopeNation after she refused to sign a record label deal with them due to health reasons.

According to her, she wanted to start her own music brand and wanted to part ways with them even after they offered her a record deal.

She revealed that she needed her social media handles back to embark on this journey but the team refused to hand it over because of her refusal to join their record label.

Going further, Adelaide revealed that she also refused to sign the deal because she needed to go on a health break, and signing the deal might complicate her health issues, thus her reason for refusing the deal.

“It wasn’t really an issue. I had to go on a health break. So considering the break and everything around me, I felt I shouldn’t sign because it was going to come with a lot of responsibilities so I just had to pull out,” she said.

However, she revealed that she does not have a solid team to back her in her musical journey but little by little they will gain their grounds.

She is set to however host her own show and drop a new single soon!

