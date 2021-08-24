Patience! Amerado declares new EP and initiative for upcoming musicians

Rapper Amerado, after squaring up to Obibini, has announced his the upcoming release of a new EP in a post made by the rapper on his official Instagram page.

Best known for his creativity, the Patience EP will be the rapper’s second studio EP after he released RAPMARE in 2017.

Amerado is yet to share details and the release date for the Patience EP but the trailer video has some familiar voices in it.

Amerado recently returned from London, UK after performing at the Ghana Party In The Park and having a historic session with ace presenter/disc jockey Tim Westwood.

In further news, Amerado has made a surprise revelation that he will feature two upcoming artists, a rapper and a singer, on his just-announced EP titled ‘Patience’.

The rapper has announced a challenge that will see upcoming artists, rappers and singers, drop a video of their 16bars on a beat which can be found here: https://we.tl/t-7FluwLadZD using the concept based on the theme “SELFLESSNESS”.

According to Amerado in a video, he sat with his team to use this as a way of projecting the hundreds of talents who have been inboxing him every day for help just like he did with Yeete Nsem and best Rapper Ego challenge.

I believe this is the first time a mainstream artist is giving such an opportunity to the upcoming ones.

The challenge will run from Monday 23rd August 2021 to 25th August 2021 and winners will feature on the song titled ‘Selfless’ which will be part of the EP.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!