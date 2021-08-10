Ghanamusic.com marks 20 years of promoting strictly Ghanaian music content online!

Ghanamusic.com, your largest online hub for everything music in Ghana is 20 years old this August 10th, after years of feeding patrons with the best of music content that the continent has to offer!

The journey throughout these 2 decades has been a worthwhile experience of many successes and hurdles in liaising between artistes and the final consumer.

Starting as a hobby on an old Pentium PC 20 years ago, despite difficulties with Internet connectivity and content availability, it’s hard to believe that this prestigious website has been able to fuel up the lives of Ghanaians both home and abroad with the style, artistry, drama, controversies and songs of our hitmakers for all these years.

Despite setbacks and challenges that sprung up along the way, Ghanamusic.com forged its way through the hearts of millions of netizens and subscribers over the years to become the leading site for the latest single releases, music videos, interviews, trending stories and updates in the world of music.

From your favorite Highlife & Hiplife artistes right down to the trending Afrobeat & Asaaka generation, Ghanamusic.com has been on the forefront of promoting Ghanaian music content to the world and plays a major role in connecting Ghanaian artistes to a global fanbase.

Due to its reverence by the Ghanaian music consumer and the entertainment industry as a whole, major events held in Ghana have partnered with Ghanamusic.com.

Some of these events include the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Ghana Meets Naija, Sarkodie’s Rapperholic Concerts, Ghana Music Awards UK, Ghana National Gospel Music Awards, among several others.

In commenting on the milestone attained, Nii Atakorah Mensah, Head of Content Creation & Acquisition at MiPROMO Media – parent company of GhanaMusic.com stated, “It is no secret that we have been one of the main backbones behind the successful careers of major artistes in Ghana since 2001.

Our track record over the years have birthed many other talents and blogs for the industry and served as a blueprint in promoting Ghanaian talents to the world. On this august occasion, we are hopeful that in the next 20 years, our platform would have continued to project and connect many untapped talents to their fans across the globe”.

It is instructive to note that in spite of the popular craze in harnessing free downloads & negative controversies to boost traffic of other similar sites, GhanaMusic.com over these 2 decades has achieved the same objective by doing the contrary.

It has stood its grounds in ensuring that visitors develop a streaming/purchasing culture of songs and get to know more of the positive & career enhancing news stories of artistes – a trait that has surprisingly kept our numbers growing over the years!

GhanaMusic.com is a subsidiary of MiPROMO Company Limited. Get interactive with us across our socials @GhanaMusic on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter

Here’s to 20 more years of exceptional delivery in the Ghanaian music space!

