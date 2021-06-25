Winning my two VGMA nominations would just be an icing on the cake – Abiana

The ever dazzling, young, vibrant singer-songwriter born Eldah Naa Abiana Dickson, but known on stage as Abiana has commented on her expectations at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Abiana, who holds a BSc in Marketing from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) also loves to play the guitar and is signed to the +233-record label with 3 singles, ‘Adunlei’ in October 2020, ‘Amen’ in December 2020, and her latest ‘Bonooni’ released in March 2021 to her credit!

These have earned her two solid nominations at the VGMA this year (Best Female Vocal Performance and Songwriter of the Year).

In commenting on her expectations for the night, she revealed, “I am very hopeful and positive about these two nominations, however to be nominated even assures that I am doing the right thing.

To win will just be an icing on the cake for me. Looking forward to a great night at the VGMA”.

At the just ended 4syte Music Video Awards 2021, Abiana won Best Photography Video for Adun Lei beating 11 others.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!