New Era EP: Gambo, the future of Ghana music

Gambo has made a great impression on the showbiz scene in Ghana with his unparalleled combination of personality, lavish lifestyle and musical talent seen on his New Era EP.

Now the rapper who has cemented his reputation as GH music’s ultimate ‘’Bad Boy’’ is out with his full EP titled ‘’New Era’’. Listen/ stream here.

‘No Stress’ and ‘Beautiful’ showed his emotional side featuring Black Avenue Muzik’s Sefa. They’re already in circulation on all the major airwaves in Ghana to very positive reception from fans.

Three songs from the project debuted earlier this year; ‘Drip’ featuring Edem and starring DJ Mensah, actress and model, Moesha Buduong, together with actress, video/photo vixen, Shugatiti.

Only one out of the five tracks off the ‘’New Era’’ EP is featureless. The EP is dominated by current trending stars in Ghana.

D-Black’s Black Avenue Muzik label signee, Sefa, who is currently dominating local charts with her latest hit single ‘E Choke’ (which features Mr Drew) is the only female star featured on the EP.

Beyond the three songs already making rounds, the Big Boy-produced ‘We Move’ featuring Kumasi’s very own Strongman and the remix to ‘Missed Call’ featuring Medikal with production by GoodBoi rounds off a very impressive body of work.

Instagram: gambo_ii Twitter: @gambo_ii

Facebook: GAMBO

