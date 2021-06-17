MzVee ‘outdoors’ dad to the world on his birthday

Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, better known by her stage name MzVee has taken to her Instagram to flaunt her daddy as he celebrates his birthday today.

This happens to be the first time the singer is showing off her daddy who looks very handsome and young despite his age.

Mzvee who seems to appreciate and love her daddy with so much passion was heard shouting “Is your daddy sexy”.

She caption the video; Happy birthday to the most stubborn man I know.. my dad! Efo Ernest Cudjoe Hamenoo-KPEDA !!! You bad!

Some of her celebrity colleagues also took to the comment section to wish Efo Ernest Cudjoe.

