Fameye trolled after reacting to Wizkid IG follow; Sarkodie vibes to his ‘Praise’ hit single

Highlife sensation, Fameye has come under attack for publicly jubilating after Nigerian superstar Wizkid followed him on social media & has reacted to Sarkodie vibing to his new ‘Praise’ single.

Fameye who took to his social media platforms to spread the message expected his fans to rejoice with him, but rather, he was mocked.



“OMG Babanla @wizkidayo followed on Instagram I don’t know what to do,” he posted. But some Ghanaian fans wondered why the ‘Nothing I Get’ hitmaker seem excited to be followed by an artiste from a different country.

Defending his reasons, Fameye vehemently insisted that Wizkid’s action is a sign that his music career is far-reached, and as such being enjoyed by foreigners.



Few hours after the back and forth, the Nigerian singer reached out to Fameye via a direct message. Although unclear the content of the message, Fameye hinted that it was consolatory.





Furthermore, Fameye has shared a snippet of Sarkodie’s Instagram live video where he was seen listening to and enjoying Fameye’s latest single, Praise.

He reacted to the gesture by the multiple award-winning act by stating,”

So today too I won’t sleep 💡💡💡the message is clear here 😪king I really appreciate this! Me Ankasa I need to praise 📌God more pic.twitter.com/hzNVLNNQzs — songs of peter (@fameyeworldwide) June 16, 2021

