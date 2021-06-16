Stonebwoy Updates! The 4th anniversary, Green Ghana & Experience Ghana gigs, among others!

Afro-Dancehall’s very own, Livingstone Etse Satekla aka Stonebwoy has been doing the most recently from being featured on CNN, Tour Ghana, Green Ghana & celebrating his wife on their anniversary today!

Green Ghana

Stonebwoy & Ghanaian British Entrepreneur Dentaa Amoateng, (MBE), joined the management of the Royal Senchi Hotel on a tree planting exercise in support of the Green Ghana Project.

The Green Ghana Project, an initiative of the government is aimed at planting at least five million trees across the country kicked off last Friday with various organisations and individuals partaking in the exercise.

Stonebwoy who was on holiday with his family at the resort took part in the symbolic exercise undertaken at the premises of the waterfront resort and the courtyard of the Akwamu Royal Palace on June 13 at Akosombo, Eastern region.

A total of 17 trees of various species which were earmarked for planting, is expected to add to the hotel’s reserve of natural as well as man-grown flora for beautification and eco-preservation purposes.

In a brief speech, Stonebwoy, a climate change ambassador, endorsed the government’s initiative, highlighting its importance in helping undo the effects of harmful practices on the environment.

“My family, my team, and I feel very honoured to be hosted by Royal Senchi and offered the opportunity to do my bit in this tree planting initiative,” he said, adding: “As a climate change ambassador, I believe so much in giving back to the environment what we take from it, and so my being part of this exercise is very intentional and only reaffirms my commitment to it,” the multiple award-winning artiste said.

He also stated the medicinal value among other life-sustaining benefits of trees, saying the initiative ought not to be viewed with political lenses but embraced by all to save the environment.

“We need to plant more trees as we use them for medicine, shelter, and so on. Let’s not politicise this one, we need the trees,” he stated.

The world-class artiste in his speech also touched on the need for Ghanaians to preserve the country’s natural endowments and patronize domestic tourism to help grow the sector and the local economy.

“I am one of the most travelled outside the country and have seen what other countries do with their natural resources. I have therefore come to realise that we need to take care of what belongs to us and promote our own more than we have done in the past,” he remarked.

For his part, the General Manager of the Royal Senchi, Mr Gerard Schraven noted that the hotel’s commitment to environment-friendly practices resonated with the president’s initiative, and as such occasioned the exercise.

After spending some time afield, Stonebwoy and his entourage led by the hotel’s management paid a courtesy call on the overlord of the Akwamu state, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, who praised the group for the exemplary undertaking.

The Anniversary

Furthermore, the Ghanaian afro-dancehall star and wife Louisa Ansong Satekla have been married for four years and still growing stronger and bigger together.

Though, some celebrity marriages crash after a short period, Stonebwoy and Louisa have proved to the world that their holy matrimony was made from heaven.

To mark the celebration, Louisa Ansong uploaded a beautiful selfie with the “Come From Far” hitmaker to her Instagram page and captioned: “God has been good. Happy Anniversary to us @stonebwoyb.”

Over the weekend, the couple, their two children and members of Stonebwoy’s team embarked on a getaway where they had the fun of their lives.

Louisa Ansong shared some cute photos from the getaway, and Stonebwoy, on the other hand, shared a video highlight of their memorable trip.

Stonebwoy married Dr Louisa Ansong – a professional dentist – on Friday, June 16, 2017, in Accra. They have two beautiful children – named Catherine Jidula T. Satekla and L Janam Joachim Satekla – together.

The Alpha Blondy Collabo

Ivorian international reggae superstar, Alpha Blondy, has announced that he is working on a new song with Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall act, Stonebwoy.

The single, if released, will be Alpha Blondy’s first official project in seven months after the release of his last single, “Election Presidentielles,” in October 2020.

“Cooking some good music with my talented son, Stonebwoy, from Ghana. Stay tuned!!!!” the Ivorian recording artiste born Seydou Kone announced via his various social media platforms.

Stonebwoy arrived in Abidjan on Monday, where he was treated to an enormous welcome ceremony by some fans and natives of the city following the success of his ‘Anloga Junction’ virtual concert.

Marking the Africa Union Day celebrations, the ‘Go Higher’ hitmaker joined a five-member panel including legendary designer and former Dior collaborator Pathe O on the country’s largest television station.

They had an in-depth and insightful pan-African conversation that seek to address issues affecting the continent.

On May 26, he was hosted on NCI television where he ignited the stage of “La Tele D’Ici” show with a breathtaking live performance of his anthems after paneling on the show.

The 5 minutes performance commenced with the 2020 hit single ‘Activate’ (featuring Davido), which he switched to and ended with ‘Putuu’ – a 2020 record setting single.

The CNN interview

Stonebwoy recently drove around in town in his all-white G-Wagon, with the CNN African Voices crew. Stonebwoy.

Abeiku Santana & Fatau Dauda reacted. The video begins from Stonebwoy’s house, and then onto unnamed streets in Accra. They finally end up at a salon for the artiste to fix his locks.

The likes of Abeiku Santana and Fatau Duda have commented on the video with the former writing “Our Pride our Inspiration” whilst the latter wrote “1Gad.”

The feature on ‘CNN Africa Voice Changers’ playlist on Apple Music

After being highlighted by CNN International as the continent’s most dazzling trendsetter who has impacted the lives of others while influencing areas such as music, multiple award-winning Ghanaian reggae & dancehall heavyweight, Stonebwoy, has been featured on the official ‘CNN Africa Voice Changers’ playlist on Apple Music.



Updated today, the 45-track playlist features songs that define the rich culture of Africa and serve as a direct reflection of the continent. The carefully curated “CNN AVC” playlist features 5 songs from Stonebwoy’s catalog.

These songs are: Billboard rated single ‘Nominat’ (feat. American singer Keri Hilson), ‘Go Higher’, ‘Activate’ (feat. Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido), ‘1 GAD’ and ‘Blessing’ (feat. American rapper Vic Mensah).



This playlist is also a curated selection of hits from recording artists featured on the show, including Tiwa Savage, Master KG, Mr. Eazi, Niniola, Akon and many others. CNN’s African Voices Changemakers is a weekly show that highlights how Africa’s biggest talents cause positive change.

Last week, Stonebwoy was featured on one of CNN International’s flagship programs dubbed “African Voices Changemakers”.



On that episode, The Nickelodeon & BET Winner| 3-Time Best Reggae/Dancehall Act in Africa took the world, via multinational media company, to the Accra spot he gets his hair twisted and also explained the origin of his stage name.



Livingstone Etse Satekla, better known by his stage name Stonebwoy, is a Ghanaian Afropop, dance hall and reggae singer. He is also a recipient of two Billboard plaques and has been described as the king of reggae and dance hall artists in Africa.



Stonebwoy normally ragga in Jamaican Patois, and is considered a “multifaceted rapper” due to the various musical styles he possesses.

#ExperienceGhana and #ShareGhana campaign

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has outdoored two double-decker buses as part of a campaign to promote tourism with a focus on domestic and regional markets.

The GTA is urging Ghanaians to take photographs with the buses, which are known locally as Aunty Deede under the hashtags #ExperienceGhana and #ShareGhana campaign.

The campaign is spearheaded by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the Ghana Tourism Authority, and the Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF). Stonebwoy joined the Ghana Tourism Authority to outdoor ‘Aunty Deede’ buses.

As part of the campaign, industry stakeholders are offering discounted packages including tours, accommodation, transportation, and mouth-watering prizes to enable the public to experience all that Ghana has to offer in terms of tourism.

The campaign is expected to run for the next 18 months. In some photos sighted on the Facebook page of GTA, the dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, joined the campaign to garner support from his fans and followers.

