Kojo Cue forges on with an upcoming album after VGMA snub!

Checkout his full interview while driving around his hood in Kumerica

Despite being ignored by the ultimate awards scheme, Kojo Cue is set to release a new album for his teeming fans this year as he claims he knew his last album would be snubbed.

Ghanaian musician, Kojo Cue has urged his fans and other music lovers to anticipate a new album from him very soon and this will be his second studio album since he started his career as a musician.

The talented rapper made this known in a recent interview he had with GhGossip’s Kofi Cephas on the ‘IN THE NEIGHBOURHOOD’ session.

According to him, he will be dropping an album very soon and when asked to drop the name of the album, he indicated that he hasn’t gotten a name yet and this is because there are a lot of names on the table.

The Kumasi-born Ghanaian Hip-Hop/Afro-Pop artiste was once signed to BBnZ Live and is affiliated to The Cue, a talent development group that he formed with producer Peewezel.

In 2014, he dropped his mixtape “The Shining” which got some reviews from music lovers as it exceeded expectations as it went on to be downloaded more than 12000 times.

It was also the talk of social media for several weeks. So far, he has released his first studio album dubbed, FOR MY BROTHERS and the album was well-received by music lovers.

