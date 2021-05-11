Jayana donates to widows & aged women at Christian Praise International Centre

Ghanaian gospel artiste, Jemima Annor-Yeboah, popularly known as Jayana has donated items to widows and aged women at the Christian Princess International Centre, Accra.

The gesture was part of the artiste’s annual Mother’s Day project to honour the contribution of women and acknowledge their efforts.

Items donated include toiletries, bags of rice, cooking oil, tubers of yam and bags of sachet water

At a brief ceremony to present the items, Bishop Prof. Stephen Owusu Jackson, Chairman of Christian Praise International Centre, was grateful and thanked Jayana for her benevolent gesture, saying the donation will go a long way to support widows and aged women in the church.

Handing over the items to the CPIC Women Followship Executive, the gospel minstrel said it has always been her heart desire to share even the little she has with those in need.

Jayana quoted the Book of Acts 20:35, saying “In everything I did, I showed you that by this kind of hard work we must help the weak, remembering the words the Lord Jesus himself said: ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’ ”

Giving reason for donating to the widows and aged women of Christian Praise International Centre [CPIC], Jayana said her late father, Bishop Dr Augustine Annor-Yeboah inspired her foundation to give a helping hand to the needy in society.

Jayana’s ‘Help The Needy’ Foundation, a non-profit charity committed to provide support to underprivileged people in society.

The donation was also made possible by the kind support of Davido Roofing, Apostolic Empowerment Ministries, Sey Stitches and many others.

Media partners include, Gospro, Glover’s Hub, Hypes Media, KingdomBizz Gh, Wysepromotions, RUK, ebuzzonline and GhNewz.

ABOUT JAYANA

JAYANA is a contemporary gospel musician who is noted for her soul-touching ministrations, making an immense impact on followers of gospel music.

Born Jemima Annor-Yeboah, JAYANA’s formative years were spent soaking up the contemporary gospel, and praise and worship.

She is the second daughter of the Late Bishop Dr Augustine Annor-Yeboah, former Chairman of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) and Founder of Christian Praise International Centre [CPIC].

She participated in the maiden edition of the Stars of the Future talent show, competing with the likes of Irene Logan, Jean now Efya, Ramzy Prince Amui and others.

Some of her known songs include, ‘Victory’, I Believe, Who You Are and Awurade [God].



