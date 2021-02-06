Top Stories

Awurade! Jayana serves maiden single for 2021

It's written & composed by Jayana with production credit going to Cyclone Media.

Multiple award-winning gospel singer born Jemima Annor Yeboah aka Jayana, noted for her soul-touching ministrations making great impact on lovers of gospel music, has opened her 2021 musical chapter with; Awurade.

Jayana is out with a new single titled “Awurade” which literally means God.

The astounding vocalist acknowledged God in this new song as she looked back and reminisces the difficult moments in her life at the early stages of her musical journey.

“When I think of His greatness and what he has done in my life I can never hold back my praise” Jayana emphasized

“Awurade” is written and composed by Jayana with production credit going to Cyclone Media.

The song is out and can be streamed on all digital platforms including Apple Music, Deezer and Boomplay.

