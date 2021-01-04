Top Stories

KiDi grabs spot in BBC’s “10 African music stars to look out for in 2021”

He was listed together with the likes of Nigeria's Tems & Omah Lay

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
KiDi grabs spot in BBC's "10 African music stars to look out for in 2021"
KiDi grabs spot in BBC's "10 African music stars to look out for in 2021" Photo Credit: BBC.com

Dennis Nana Dwamena known by the stage name KiDi, that one name that held us down during the lockdown period, has made himself and Ghana proud by making BBC’s enviable African music stars list.

The “Say Cheese” man was named among the top 10 African music stars to look out for in 2021 alongside some heavyweights on the continent.

UK’s British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) made a list of the musicians from the African continent who would make a huge mark in 2021 and KiDi made the cut.

The BBC is quoted as saying: “KiDi, part of a new generation of Ghanaian artists, had his breakthrough moment when his recording Sugar won album of the year at the 2020 Ghana music awards.”

The singer’s youthful Afrobeats and Highlife sound make his music accessible to people beyond Ghana’s borders.

In 2020, KiDi’s song Say Cheese, from his Blue EP, gained the musician international prominence after American singer Teddy Riley collaborated with him on the remix.

The 27-year-old has also collaborated with other West African artists, including Davido and Mr. Eazi.”

KiDi also took to Instagram to share the BBC article together with the caption: “Honored to be part of @bbc’s top 10 artistes to look out for in 2021.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Wendy Shay debuts gothic look ahead of final single for the year; Pray for the World

Wendy Shay debuts gothic look ahead of final single for the year; Pray for the World

5 days ago
Give Me Love! Jay Hover taps Mr Drew for latest audiovisual

Give Me Love! Jay Hover taps Mr Drew for latest audiovisual

6 days ago
Bibini! Kankam to inject another hit single ahead of album in 2021

Bibini! Kankam to inject another hit single ahead of album in 2021

6 days ago
Stonebwoy deserves an award for hosting Davido's dramatic weekend!

Stonebwoy deserves an award for hosting Davido’s dramatic weekend!

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker