Akesse, MOG, Celestine, Hamilton, Kuami Eugene, others nominated for 2020 NGMA

The National Gospel Music Awards 20 (NGMA) has announced nominees for the various awards categories following it’s successful launch.

Organizers of the National Gospel Music Awards 20 (NGMA), Global Expert Recoveries, have announced a timeline for activities leading to the main event scheduled for 2021.

Venue for the National Gospel Music Awards 20 slated for February 20, 2021, is yet to be announced.

Winners in various categories for this year’s awards will be determined by 40% public, Board 40%, and 20% Academy votes.

The Ghana National Gospel Music Awards is organised by Global Expert Recoveries with support from BTM Afrika, eTV Ghana, Steaman Group, the Multimedia Group, Rockson Ransford Hospital, MUSIGA, Jonab J. services, UGN, Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards and Gospel Bloggers Association.

View nominations below:















THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!