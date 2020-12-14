Top Stories

What a Year, God knows best! – Kelvyn Boy exclaims after dad dies

He joins Quamina Mp as artistes who have lost their dads this year

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
What a Year, God knows best! - Kelvyn Boy exclaims after dad dies
What a Year, God knows best! - Kelvyn Boy exclaims after dad dies Photo Credit: Kelvyn Boy/Twitter

Ghanaian musician, Kelvyn Boy has lost his Dad, Mr Solomon Owusu Yeboah as announced by his manager, Kwabena Derrick-Diddy.

He announced the sad news with a photo of the deceased and his son.

Diddy captioned the photo: “It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of Mr Solomon Owusu Yeboah. Father of singer Kelvynboy. May His Soul rest in Perfect peace?? Till we meet again”

Kelvyn Boy also wrote on his Twitter handle that, “Woke Up to the painful news of the loss of my dad. Oh, what a year. Rest Well Mr Solomon Owusu Yeboah…till we meet again. God always knows best”

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Scott Evans thrills fans at DJ Paloma Connect; pledges support 2021 edition

Scott Evans thrills fans at DJ Paloma Connect; pledges to sponsor 2021 edition

5 days ago
Shatta Wale hilariously jabs political aspirants ahead of official results

Shatta Wale hilariously jabs political aspirants ahead of official results

6 days ago
Zylofon Music signs on another act!

Zylofon Music signs on another act!

6 days ago
Ghana DJ Awards host maiden Ghana DJ Clinic to educate & empower creatives

Ghana DJ Awards host maiden Ghana DJ Clinic to educate & empower creatives

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker