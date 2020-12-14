Red Rum! E.L serves a creative storyline ahead of 2020 BAR concert

Ahead of the 2020 BAR concert, eclectic lyricist E.L is out with yet another self-produced Hip-Hop masterpiece titled ‘Red Rum’.

2020 has been a very pleasing year for ELiens with their crown prince, E.L releasing a marathon of back-to-back hits including ‘Efa Wo Ho Ben’, ‘Higher’, Still Papping’, just to name a few.

E.L is renowned for his versatility and ability to switch between styles seamlessly yet maintain a world class level through them. This new single comes as great news for fans who gravitate towards his rap and storytelling side.

The lyrics of ‘Red Rum’ cuts deep literally speaking. It narrates the story of a murder with E.L as prime suspect. Through deft storytelling, E.L narrates his account of the murder to what seems like a police interrogation over three verses.

His narration expertly employs the misdirection technique to paint the picture of plausible ways the murder could have happened and who was killed. E.L strings the listener along and keeps us guessing by eliminating different possible scenarios as the plot unveils.

‘Red Rum’ is an anagram which spells backwards as ‘’Murder’’ – testament to the reverse storytelling technique dominantly employed in the song.

The song is truly a lyrical master-stroke and will make it to the list of the greatest rap stories ever told from these parts. Stream the song here.

Instagram: elrepgh Twitter: @ELgh_ Facebook: E.L

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!